Hammond, Ind. — An Indiana man has been arrested on multiple child exploitation charges.

According to a press release, Lawrence Christopher Taylor — a 60-year-old from Hammond — was investigated by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The investigation was launched after police received several tips about a specific Verizon Wireless phone number from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

After looking into the phone number for several months, police received a search warrant from the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office, per ISP. Investigators later discovered that Taylor was in possession of child sex abuse materials.

ISP reported that Taylor was taken into custody on Oct. 3. He has been preliminarily charged with two Level 5 Felonies and two Level 6 Felonies. All of the charges Taylor faces are related to the possession of child pornography and child exploitation.

The maximum penalty for Level 5 Felonies in Indiana is six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

An initial hearing for Taylor’s case has not been scheduled.