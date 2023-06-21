HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — As warehouses continue to pop up in western Hancock County, local fire departments are sounding the alarm. The firefighter’s union said they simply don’t have the staff to fight fires at those massive buildings.

At 2.2 million square feet, a brand-new Walmart distribution center in western Hancock County is the largest in the world. It’s nearly twice the size of the Walmart warehouse in Plainfield that went up in flames in March of last year.

However, if something like that happened in Hancock County, fire officials say it’d be even worse.

“If this building was to catch on fire, the whole county combined, including our paid departments and our volunteer departments — we do not have enough to even do half the response of the Plainfield fire,” Tony Bratcher, who serves as the president of Hancock County Firefighters Local 4787, said.

Western Hancock County has seen a building boom in recent years with warehouses being constructed faster than they can be filled. Fire hydrants and new streets have been constructed to keep up with the changing landscape.

However, Bratcher says investments in public safety have not.

“We don’t have enough firefighters in this jurisdiction to operate safely at a house fire let alone a warehouse,” Bratcher said.

He worries for the safety of firefighters and residents if a warehouse fire happened like the one in Plainfield. He says the problem all comes down to manpower.

“We have equipment. We have beautiful equipment. We’ve been fortunate the county has given us equipment,” Bratcher said. “But we need people to use it.”

The root of the issue is money.

Bratcher said most of the warehouses have tax abetments or are part of TIF districts, so the tax money doesn’t go to things like fire services.

Hancock county council president Jeannine Gray is hoping that’ll change.

“As I understand it, there is some legislative language that could be changing to where money out of the TIF could be used for operating expenses,” Gray said. “Which would be really helpful for the departments.”

Bratcher said the problem won’t be completely remedied in the near future, but things can’t stay as they are.

“We have been reactive and I’m asking for proactive,” Bratcher said.

Gray said the Hancock County Council will start budget talks next month. She said she’s confident the council will be in favor of getting more money to the county’s fire departments.