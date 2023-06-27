HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — More than 13 million dollars will go toward improving roads and bridges in Hancock County.

“I believe there are many roads and places that could get fixed,” said resident Antonia Hoping.

Hoping is one of many residents in Hancock County that hopes to see safer roads.

Now, thanks to state and county funding, it will finally happen.

Hancock County Engineer Gary Pool said the county keeps growing. They now have 80,000 residents in the area. So, road safety is a top priority.

“When we prioritize roads we pay attention to the amount of traffic on the road, the number of accidents, and the amount it would cost to prepare the road,” said Pool.

The 13 million dollars in grant money will be split between five road projects.

In 2028, the county plans to fix two bridges at East 900 North and East 500 North.

They also plan to install two new roundabouts at 350 and 500 North along 700 West.

The final project involves widening Stinemyer Road because of the growing traffic there.

Pool said the county will have to split paying for the project in an 80-20 percent split.

“The county council covers 20%. There is 20% on top of that 13 million, so the total project is around 16 million to help parts of the project,” said Pool.

The county has secured more than 100 million dollars that go toward county road towards road projects.