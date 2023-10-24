ANDERSON, Ind. — There’s a chill in the air that’s sure to send shivers down your spine this spooky season as we’re mere days from Halloween.

If you’re in for a fright… there’s still time to spook yourself silly at Indy Scream Park!

The haunts are hopping off I-69 along South New Columbus Road between Pendleton and Anderson as Indy Scream Park offers a Halloween horror park event like none other with six attractions in one.

The 100-acre complex features more than fear… serving beer and festival food for the whole family at Bonzo’s Beer Garden and the Monster Midway. Bring all your ghosts and goblins for an evening that promises to be so good… it’s scary!

The spooky spectacle runs every night through Nov. 4th for those not quite ready for the scares to cease.

Don’t get left in the crypt as nights are selling out. You can save $5 if you purchase tickets in advance online!

Indy Scream Park clowns Sticky & Bonzo crashed the CBS4 This Morning show, scaring Melissa Crash, Krista McEnany and Justin Kollar stiff on Tuesday!