LANESVILLE, Ind. — A Harrison County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested after allegedly impersonating a New Albany police officer in accusatory emails sent to news media and law enforcement agencies.

According to the Indiana State Police, Ralph Weaver, 37, of Lanesville voluntarily turned himself into the court on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of identity deception and obstruction of justice.

Weaver is currently employed as a deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and is also a former police officer with New Albany Police Department.

According to Indiana State Police investigators, Weaver is accused of impersonating a specific New Albany police officer in accusatory emails which he sent to several area recipients including officers in the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg, the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, media organizations in Louisville and the Floyd County Courts.

State police said investigators originally contacted the New Albany officer Weaver is accused of impersonating and, after determining the officer hadn’t sent the emails, detectives were able to identify Weaver as the suspect.

Investigators said the emails made allegations of officer misconduct at the New Albany Police Department and included personal information about the officer Weaver was impersonating.

State police said the alleged offenses mentioned in the emails had been previously addressed and investigated.