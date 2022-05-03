HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — A crash in Huntington County has claimed the life of a Hartford City woman.

Indiana State Police responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on State Road 3 around 6:15 p.m. Monday.

One of the vehicles had flipped over, and people inside were trapped and hurt.

The driver of one vehicle was a 22-year-old Muncie man. The other vehicle’s driver was a 56-year-old Hartford City man.

Police say the Muncie driver was headed southbound on SR 3 (just south of Markle) when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. He then hit Hartford City man going north nearly head on.

The Hartford City driver’s vehicle flipped over from the impact. A female passenger in that vehicle was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

Her identity will be released by the Huntington County Coroner.

At this time, ISP does not believe alcohol was a factor.