INDIANAPOLIS — When city officials, IMPD and local merchants pulled out all the stops to respond to the public safety crisis in Broad Ripple Village last week after four people were shot and three died on June 25, the neighbors of another violence-plagued community on Indianapolis’ westside took notice.

”They know what goes on out here,” said Kevin Vaughn, who has lived his entire life in Haughville. “You put all that money out there in that other neighborhood easily, like, why don’t you come here and do the same thing, you know?”

There have been 11 murders this year in the two IMPD beats that cover most of Haughville.

”That is a lot. That is a lot. That is too many,” said Jeffrey Jones. ”There was a young lady killed last week in front of the Christamore House which is a family community center and they provide a lot of resources for the Haughville community.”

Only one of the nearly a dozen Haughville killings has resulted in an arrest, indicating that neighbors likely hold the solution to justice for the killers and what it will take to bring peace to the street.

“Lets be real. You know how it is out here,” said Vaughn. “A lot of people don’t want to talk about certain things. Until it happens to their family, that’s when things might change for them.”

”I just feel like that goes to the relationship between the community and the police and IMPD,” said Jones. “I feel like if we had a better connection with the police and things like that, a lot more crimes and things would be solved within the neighborhood.”

A handful of Haughville leaders today called for additional city and police resources to better secure the community.

”We would like to have more cameras in the hot spots that we identify, for one, we need more money for our parks,” said former deputy mayor Olgen Williams. “The water sprinklers don’t work, that bathrooms all closed up, so we can’t have summer camp, the churches can’t come, day cares can’t come.

“And we need a summer job program right here in this community to be able to help clean it up and give social development to every program that we have.”

“We need DPW to come in and clean up areas that is city owned property,” said Aaron Williams, a native of Haughville who now represents District 4 on the Boone County Council. “We need DPW to bring in barricades. Just as DPW brought in lighting towers, there are areas in our community that criminals like to hide out in the dark, bring in the lighting towers there.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office said Aaron Williams has been in touch with top levels of the administration over the last week exploring solutions to the Haughville neighbors’ concerns.

IMPD issued the following statement:

IMPD has and will continue to patrol and protect every neighborhood in the city of Indianapolis. At the same time, the IMPD will stay adaptable to where and when violence occurs. Decisions on the deployment of resources are based on several factors including the recent amount of criminal activity in a specific area, the number of resources already in the area, information on events or group gatherings, and threat assessments. Specifically, in the Haughville neighborhood, IMPD Southwest District officers have adjusted based on conversations with residents. That includes increased visibility with proactive patrols, which involves foot patrols and vehicle patrols at night with marker lights activated. Recently, IMPD deployed a trailer camera to Haughville to monitor a block party and the event went off without a hitch. IMPD has also invested in other technology and resources in the neighborhood after it was requested by residents and community members. IMPD welcomes the opportunity to have continued conversations with Haughville residents and business owners.

Williams also said that he received a phone call from IMPD Chief Randal Taylor who agreed to meet to discuss further public safety improvements in the community.

Both IMPD and the community agree any solution to public safety on the westside will be driven by the wishes and needs of neighbors.