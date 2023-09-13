Close-up view of the old and big tree, from down to the treetop with green leaves. Blue sky is visible through the tree branches.

(WXIN/WTTV) — Hoosier dendrophiles, or Indiana residents who love trees, have a new way of putting their arbor dedication to use courtesy of the State’s Department of Natural Resources.

Indiana DNR announced this week, in a release aptly titled “It’s time to start looking for big trees,” that the department needs the public’s help updating “The Big Tree Registry” by pointing out and reporting large trees throughout the Hoosier State.

The registry, DNR said, is a list compiling the largest known specimen of each tree that grows native to Indiana. It is maintained by DNR’s Division of Forestry.

However, according to DNR Urban Forestry Director Jacob Roos, the registry is outdated.

“Indiana’s currently tallest recorded tree is a 152-foot-tall bitternut hickory, and our widest tree circumference is a silver maple at more than 361 inches,” said Roos. “We need help getting out across the state to find our new record-setting trees.”

That is why Indiana DNR is now looking for new candidates to nominate for the list.

Anyone interested in entering a tree will have to bust out their tape measure. Indiana DNR provided a list of three measurement requirements for any Hoosier wanting to enter a tree:

trunk circumference, in inches, at 4 1/2 feet above the ground;

total height, in feet;

and average crown spread, in feet.

Indiana DNR also gave potential entrants a breakdown of the competition’s rules.

“The total size of each tree nominated is calculated by adding the circumference and height to a quarter of the average crown spread,” a news release reads. “The individual tree of each Indiana native tree species with the highest total points will be that species’ Big Tree champion. All nominations are reviewed, but only those with the highest scores will be verified.”

For more information on the project, review the most up-to-date Big Tree Registry and, most importantly, nominate a tree, click here to visit Indiana DNR’s website.