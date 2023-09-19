NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Noblesville police officials are investigating after a woman said she was run over by a truck Saturday night while leaving a Jason Aldean concert at the Ruoff Music Center.

Investigators with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said that because there are no security cameras in the area where the incident occurred, they are hoping witnesses will come forward to help find the driver.

What began as a fun night out with a friend ended with a trip to the hospital for Crystal LaMotte.

“At this point, I can’t walk properly,” LaMotte said. “But at that point, I felt nothing.”

LaMotte went to a Jason Aldean concert Saturday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. As she waited to leave the venue, she said she remembers a black Chevy Silverado barreling by and one of the four men inside the truck calling out to her.

“He was slurring,” she said. “He said ‘Do you need a ride?’ and I said ‘Absolutely not.’ He said ‘Get in the truck’.”

Then, LaMotte said the driver chimed in and told her to walk around to his side of the vehicle.

“Then he said, ‘F you’ and just hit the gas,” she said.

LaMotte said she was clipped by the truck and grabbed onto its open window. The driver, she said, didn’t slow down.

“I could hear people honking in the distance and yelling,” she said. “I could not hold on anymore and I let go.”

LaMotte said the man drove right over her body. In shock, she stood up to find help.

A witness told FOX59/CBS4 that he noticed the crowd was a bit rowdy during the concert. On his way out, he said he saw the truck nudge forward, run over LaMotte and speed away.

That witness also said he couldn’t believe she was able to walk. LaMotte said she couldn’t feel a thing until a friend drove her to the hospital.

“It felt like my hip had exploded,” she said. “I started screaming, I just wanted out of that truck.”

LaMotte said she didn’t break any bones but is being monitored for internal bleeding. In the meantime, a friend is helping spread the word in the hope that witnesses will come forward due to the lack of security cameras in the area.

“Maybe it’ll spark a memory and a little bit more details will be brought forth hopefully,” Benjamin McCann said. “Help bring these people to justice.”

LaMotte said even the other men in the truck may not have wanted to be involved.

“Even the other men who were in the car who weren’t the ones who ran me over – maybe they didn’t have those intentions,” LaMotte said.

A social media post about the incident has already reached tens of thousands of people.

“I was in shock,” McCann said. “I can’t believe another human being would do this.”

The Ruoff Music Center posted on social media before the concert announcing that they were expecting a sold-out show with heavy traffic. FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to the venue and a representative said due to the active investigation they have no comment.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has since provided the following statement:

“I was advised that this is a active and ongoing investigation and the victim has non-life threating injuries. There are no cameras in the area where this occurred and anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Eric Gilbert at 317-776-1872.” Deputy Bryan Melton, Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office

