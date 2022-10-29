Headstone now bears the name of Cairo Ammar Jordan

SALEM, Ind. – His final resting place is nameless no more.

This week, Indiana State Police announced they’d solved a months-long mystery regarding the identity of a 5-year-old boy who was found dead inside a suitcase in Washington County. And while the death of Cairo Ammar Jordan remains under investigation, his headstone finally has a name.

Cairo Jordan (photo provided by family)

One of the more touching aspects of the tragic case was the way the community rallied around a little boy they never knew. In June, mourners gathered at Crown Hill Cemetery in Salem to provide the then-unnamed boy with a final resting place.

Because the 5-year-old’s name was unknown at the time, many simply referred to him as “Angel.”

“This unknown angel has been beloved by Washington County,” said Chaplain Todd Murphy at the time. “So ‘Angel’ is what we will call him.” The headstone bore the image of an angel and the inscription, “In loving memory of a beloved little boy known but to God. Asleep in the arms of Jesus.”

Image of grave marker in Salem, Indiana

Now that police have identified the boy, the headstone has been changed. It now prominently features his name, Cairo Ammar Jordan.

Corey Churchman of Marshall Monuments was responsible for engraving the headstone, according to WDRB. He said the entire case has been “gut-wrenching.”

“When you work on a stone, you’ve worked with the family, you’ve maybe known the loved one… in this, we didn’t know anything,” Churchman said.

“Now that we know who he is, it’s just so touching to be able to give the family [his name] on that and this community who has really rallied around him.”

Churchman said he’ll check on Cairo every time he’s at the cemetery—which he visits every week.

“Ten, 20, 30 years from now, anything happens we’ll be here to make it right,” he told WDRB.

As a father of two children himself, Cairo’s death fills Churchman with unimaginable pain.

“It’s just a child… just a sweet, child you know?” he said. “When you have two young boys and you’re doing this for this young man… it’ll get you.”

And while Cairo will rest in a “beautiful spot,” as Churchman calls it, the engraver can’t help but think of what might have been.

“Who knows what he would’ve done or what he could’ve been or the man he would’ve grown up to be? That’s sad… that’s just sad.”