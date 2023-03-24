INDIANAPOLIS — Two adults have been displaced after heavy fire breaks out at their east side home Thursday night, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

At approximately 11:28 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to the 4800 block of Hyperion Ct. The blaze was under control within 20 minutes.

One victim was transported to an area hospital. No firefighters have been reported injured.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire. Information for this story will be updated as it becomes available.