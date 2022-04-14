JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – Police in Georgia searched the Chattahoochee River in their ongoing effort to find a missing Carmel mom.

Ciera Breland was reported missing in Carmel on Feb. 26. However, investigators with the Carmel Police Department don’t believe she ever returned from a family visit in Georgia.

Her husband, Xavier Breland, is considered a person of interest in her disappearance.

Johns Creek police said crews entered the Chattahoochee River to search for her. The search effort also included helicopters and drones, police said. They were unable to locate Breland.

Investigators said Breland was last seen at her mother-in-law’s home in on Feb. 24. The have surveillance video, although they declined to share it or disclose its contents.

Xavier Breland

Her husband remains in jail on charges in an unrelated case.

Family members maintained Breland wouldn’t have walked away from her family and her five-month-old son.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information in Breland’s disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or the Johns Creek Police tip line at (678) 474-1610.

Information can also be called in to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.