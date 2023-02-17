HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Henry County arrested a 19-year-old high school student who was allegedly overheard saying he would shoot up the school during class this week.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office received information on Tuesday, February 14 that a possible threat was made by a Tri High School student that day.

By Wednesday evening, investigators said they determined Draven Smith, 19, had said, “I’m going to shoot this place up” during class in front of other students on Tuesday.

Police said they conducted multiple interviews to confirm Smith was behind the statement.

Smith was arrested for one preliminary count of Intimidation (Level 6 Felony) and incarcerated at the Henry County Detention Center.