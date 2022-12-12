Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested two men on drug charges after a traffic stop in Henry County.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, an ISP trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger that was clocked going more than 100 miles per hour on I-70 near the New Castle exit.

Photo provided by ISP

ISP said the trooper detected signs of impairment and “evidence of criminal activity” when speaking with the driver, David Serreno Lopez, 44, of Indianapolis.

The trooper searched Lopez and reportedly found one ounce of methamphetamine and a firearm.

Diego Carmona-Quinta, 21, of Anderson, was a passenger in the vehicle. He was also searched and arrested. ISP said about one gram of meth was found during the search.

During a search of the vehicle, the trooper found a second handgun and an “AK-47 style pistol.”

Lopez was preliminary charged on half a dozen counts including dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Carmona-Quinta was preliminarily charged with possession of meth.