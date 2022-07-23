INDIANAPOLIS — As summer slowly comes to a close and students prepare to return to the classroom, several events are taking place in Indianapolis to help parents with the transition.

Back-to-school events are scheduled through September in the Indianapolis metropolitan area. Here are the events scheduled over the next week:

Sunday, July 24

KGs Kids Back to School Event What : Indianapolis Colts Tight End Kylen Granson will read two of his favorite books to children When : Sunday, July 24 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Where : Central Library at 40 E. St. Clair Street Indianapolis, IN 46204



Monday, July 25

Indianapolis Public School’s Back to School Festival What : Students and parents will be able to receive backpacks, school supplies, uniforms, IPS information and school immunizations When : Monday, July 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where : Northwest Middle School at 5525 W. 34th St. AND Sankofa School of Success at Arlington Woods at 5801 E. 30th St.



Thursday, July 28

Indianapolis Metropolitan High School ‘s Back to School Event What : “New and returning students and families will be able to register for new classes, meet staff members, enter raffles to win prizes and enjoy ice cream.” When : Thursday, July 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where : 1635 W. Michigan Street in Indianapolis



Friday, July 29

KGs Kids Back to School Event What : Indianapolis Colts Tight End Kylen Granson will hand out uniforms for Indianapolis Public School students When : Friday, July 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where : Central Library at 40 E. St. Clair Street Indianapolis, IN 46204



Saturday, July 30

Grace Apostolic Church’s Back to School Kick-Off Event What : Event will include water slides, games, sign-ups for local schools, face painting, free haircuts and local vendors When : Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where : 649 E. 22nd St. Indianapolis, IN 46202



Back-2-School Backpack Giveaway and Block Party What : The Indianapolis Urban League will provide a free backpack filled with school supplies, a bounce house, free haircuts and health screenings, free food and live entertainment from Big Daddy Kane When : Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where : 777 Indiana Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46202



2022 Back to School Bash What : Westminster Neighborhood Services will give out school supplies, backpacks, uniforms and more with free lunch served at 10:30 a.m. When : Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where : 2325 E New York St. Indianapolis, IN 46201



Sunday, July 31

Abounding Grace Church of God’s Back to School Event What : Backpacks, school supplies, food and more will be available When : Sunday, July 31 after service around 12 p.m. Where : 6280 Sunnyside Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46236



This is not a comprehensive list of Indianapolis back-to-school events. If you know of an event not on the list, email jschroeder@fox59.com.