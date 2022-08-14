WILLAMSPORT, Pa. – Hagerstown will start what it hopes will be a long run in the Little League World Series on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The team will play Davenport Southeast (Iowa), which defeated Webb City (Missouri) 4-3 Friday to win the Midwest Region. The game will air on ESPN.

If that score sounds familiar, it’s because Hagerstown also advanced to the LLWS with a 4-3 victory last week. The team won with a walk-off hit to capture the Great Lakes Region.

The team didn’t have much time to celebrate the win; it was off to Williamsport on Friday morning, according to the Hagerstown Little League’s Facebook page.

The state of Indiana is pulling for the team, which also got a video shoutout from NBA star Desmond Bane, a native of nearby Richmond who now plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.

“Hagerstown, congratulations, y’all,” Bane said in a video posted to the team’s Facebook page. “I’ve been watching from afar. I’m really proud of you guys representing Great Lakes in the Little League World Series. It’s great to see people from our area doing well and having success. Proud of you guys. I’m rooting you on—go win the whole thing!”

Making it to the Little League World Series is a big deal for the small Wayne County community of about 2,000. Only 20 teams worldwide made the field–and Hagerstown is one of only ten teams on the U.S. side of the bracket.

The Hagerstown Little League is asking people to gather at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Hagerstown Park (15940 Turnpike Road, Hagerstown, IN 47346) so they can record a video message for the team.

Fans should wear purple and gold. The gathering is planned for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.

According to the schedule, if Hagerstown wins, they’ll play again on Monday, Aug. 22, at 3 p.m. on ESPN. If they lose, they’ll head to the elimination bracket and play on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m. on ABC.

You can find the LLWS bracket right here.