AVON, Ind. – Lou Malnati’s is almost ready to serve up its famous deep-dish pizza in Avon.

The Illinois-based chain will open its fifth central Indiana location on Monday, March 20, at 4 p.m. It’s located at 8806 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Avon.

Five customers who attend the grand opening event will have the chance to win pizza for a year. The grand opening celebration, held between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., will include a free t-shirt for the first 100 paying customers (one per order), arcade basketball and the chance to win some swag.

The location will not include a dining room. Instead, it will offer carryout, delivery and drop-off catering services, similar to how the Lou Malnati’s stores in Carmel, Indianapolis (86th Street) and Greenwood work. A full-service restaurant and bar opened in Broad Ripple in November 2021.

Lou Malnati’s is best known, of course, for its Chicago-style pizza. Customers will also find thin crust pizza along with pasta, appetizers, salads and desserts.

The company will employ about 50 people for its Avon location and is still looking to fill some of the positions. Those interested in applying can do so here.

The pizzeria is supporting the Avon community through partnerships with the Hendricks Regional Health YMCA and libraries across Hendricks County, and will explore other opportunities to give back through donation programs and charitable organizations.

The Malnati family has been serving up its signature food since 1971 and the company is still owned and operated by second generation family members. Over the years, it has grown to include more than 75 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, Indiana and Wisconsin.