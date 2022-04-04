CUMBERLAND, Ind. – A new Indianapolis-area Chick-fil-A will officially open this week.

The Cumberland location, 9961 E. Washington Street near Mitthoeffer Road, includes a multi-lane drive-thru and contactless ordering through the Chick-fil-A app. Typical operating hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The restaurant will open for business on Thursday, April 7. It offers dine-in, drive-thru and carryout service. Delivery will soon be available through third-party services.

While new Chick-fil-A locations traditionally offer free food for a year to their first 100 customers during their grand opening celebration, the Cumberland restaurant is going a different route. It has identified 100 local Indianapolis-area heroes and will surprise them with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

In addition, the chain is partnering with Feeding America to provide a $25,000 donation to a local food bank to help in the fight against hunger.

The Cumberland location is owned and operated by Brendan Riggs, an Iowa native who relocated to Indianapolis and began his work with Chick-fil-A in 2003. After spending 14 years learning the ins and outs of the business, he became operator of the Chick-fil-A on State Road 37 in Noblesville. He’ll now add the Cumberland restaurant to his portfolio.

The restaurant will bring about a hundred full- and part-time jobs to the area.

Chick-fil-A annually ranks high in customer service, with the chain earning recognition for offering the best fast-food customer service in America, according to a 2020 report in Newsweek. Including all industries, the chain finished in the top five in customer service nationally.