AVON, Ind. – Get ready for Chicken Fingerz with Zax Sauce, Zalads and more.

Zaxby’s is just about ready to take over Avon.

The chicken chain’s new Avon restaurant at 8714 E. U.S. 36 opens on Monday, April 25, 2022. Avon’s first Zaxby’s location will serve drive-thru and dine-in guests.

The 3,582-square-foot restaurant offers seating for 70 guests. It also features a double drive-thru layout intended to get customers through the line quickly.

Delivery is available through third-party apps like Doordash, GrubHub and UberEats, the company said.

Zaxby’s will create between 40 and 50 new positions in Avon. Those interested in applying for a job can go here.

Zaxby’s was founded in 1990. The chain, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, specializes in chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads.

Zaxby’s has other central Indiana locations in Greenwood, Indianapolis and Fishers.