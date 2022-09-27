INDIANAPOLIS — Watch out Two Chicks with a Hammer, the HGTV stars of “Good Bones” aren’t going to be the only home improvement show in town for much longer.

HGTV has made it official, greenlighting a new show from comedian, actor and Indianapolis native Mike Epps which will chronicle Epps and his family as they rebuild the very block he grew up on back in the 1970s in Indianapolis.

Epps and his wife, Kyra, have already transformed an abandoned firehouse on the block into their stunning new family home and are in the process of restoring Epps’ grandmother’s house. But the Epps won’t stop there as the show plans to follow the Epps as they remodel the houses on his childhood block in Indianapolis.

“Our two little ones are growing up on the same block as Mike did in the ’70s,” Kyra Epps said. “Over the last two years, Mike and I realized that we needed to be close to our families more than ever. We decided to spend more time in Indianapolis so our children could understand the importance of family and their family history.”

According to HGTV, the duo will update the Indy homes with modern amenities while keeping the original charm in order to create “affordable and beautiful places for families to buy or rent.”

Epps and Kyra, a design enthusiast, will be hands-on on the projects and work alongside a construction team.

“Our kids will see us work firsthand, nail by nail, to rebuild these homes and our community,” Epps said. “Our goal is to inspire legacy and family for generations to come.”

“I am excited to bring my design style to the neighborhood for future families to experience,” said Kyra.

The three-episode series, titled “Buying Back the Block,” is set to air in the summer of 2023 on HGTV. It is produced by GoodStory Entertainment.