Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.

Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a 2-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path. Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience, and, of course, location. A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.

The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade, and professional and business services.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

#31. Dietetic technicians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $30,070

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,920

– Employment: 26,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,700)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($48,370)

#30. Preschool teachers, except special education

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $31,220

– #346 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#29. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $35,290

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730



National

– Annual mean salary: $37,860

– Employment: 109,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,220)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($51,340)

#28. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $43,260

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,170

– Employment: 108,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)

— Napa, CA ($54,120)

#27. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $43,580

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $50,960

– Employment: 31,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($79,780)

— Huntsville, AL ($78,320)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($76,970)

#26. Broadcast technicians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $47,130

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,250

– Employment: 25,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,430)

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($70,990)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($69,950)

#25. Chemical technicians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $50,620

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,700

– Employment: 63,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($86,340)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($79,390)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)

#24. Occupational therapy assistants

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,420

– Employment: 42,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,570)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($77,720)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($77,650)

#23. Medical equipment repairers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $52,310

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620



National

– Annual mean salary: $55,090

– Employment: 48,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($84,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,030)

— Reno, NV ($83,450)

#22. Paralegals and legal assistants

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $53,060

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,400



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,610

– Employment: 332,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($76,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,640)

#21. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $57,270

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,920

– Employment: 62,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,360)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($90,460)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($86,020)

#20. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,940

– Employment: 55,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($99,130)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($94,400)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,140)

#19. Avionics technicians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $58,690

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,180

– Employment: 21,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,470)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($87,670)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($83,930)

#18. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $59,280

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,590

– Employment: 67,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

#17. Physical therapist assistants

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $60,400

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,440

– Employment: 92,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($85,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($76,390)

#16. Architectural and civil drafters

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $61,230

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,120

– Employment: 99,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($76,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,700)

— Anchorage, AK ($75,650)

#15. Mechanical drafters

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $61,810

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,490

– Employment: 51,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,540)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($90,720)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($82,590)

#14. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $61,970

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,880

– Employment: 39,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($112,580)

— North Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area ($91,580)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($91,550)

#13. Respiratory therapists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $62,150

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,420



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,640

– Employment: 131,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,330)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,690)

#12. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $63,230

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,310

– Employment: 115,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Northeast Virginia nonmetropolitan area ($99,890)

— Fort Collins, CO ($91,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($90,780)

#11. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $64,280

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,600



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,840

– Employment: 206,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($127,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($118,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,100)

#10. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $64,670

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,570

– Employment: 17,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($82,240)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($81,340)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($74,280)

#9. Funeral home managers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $65,260

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,530

– Employment: 10,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,760)

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($115,400)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,820)

#8. Computer network support specialists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $65,650

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,040

– Employment: 184,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#7. Electrical and electronics drafters

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $66,050

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,720

– Employment: 23,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,380)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($86,920)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($83,760)

#6. Morticians, undertakers, and funeral arrangers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $68,780

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $59,000

– Employment: 24,560

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Southwest Minnesota nonmetropolitan area ($82,420)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($79,240)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($73,940)

#5. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $73,030

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,960

– Employment: 39,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,930)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($120,550)

#4. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $76,640

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,790

– Employment: 73,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($137,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,080)

#3. Dental hygienists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $78,290

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,050

– Employment: 194,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

#2. Nuclear medicine technologists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $79,190

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,080

– Employment: 17,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($149,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,240)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,080)

#1. Radiation therapists

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN

– Annual mean salary: $82,100

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $94,300

– Employment: 17,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($169,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($159,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($131,960)