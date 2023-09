BEDFORD, Ind. — An historic train station in Bedford has been destroyed in a blaze, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to the Monon Station at 2:58 a.m. on a report of a fire. Due to the impact of the flames, the on scene firefighters enlisted help from other stations. The fire was extinguished at 9:30 a.m.

The damage was described by the Bedford Fire Department as a “total loss.”

This is an active investigation, information will be updated as it becomes available.