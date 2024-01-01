INDIANAPOLIS — The last time Indianapolis swore in a mayor to serve a third term was on Jan. 1, 1984, when Bill Hudnut raised his hand to take the oath just before he lured the Baltimore Colts to Indianapolis to put down stakes at the empty Hoosier Dome in downtown.

The most recent time Indianapolis had a mayor who made education a centerpiece of his political portfolio was when Richard Lugar left the Indianapolis Board of School Commissioners to be sworn in on Jan. 1, 1968.

On this New Year’s Day, Joe Hogsett did what no Indianapolis mayor has done in decades: signed up for a third go-round at the head of city-county government and pledged to make education the defining project during his final term in office.

In doing so, Hogsett told the audience at Indiana Landmarks about the advice he regularly receives upon taking office.

”’Mayor,’ they say, ‘do as you must, govern as you will, but do not touch the third rail.’

“What they mean is this: stay completely away from education. The politics of it are fraught with peril, littered with the careers of foolish politicians who promise too much and reach too far.”

Hogsett, whose electoral record finally rose above the .500 mark with his most recent victory at the polls, indicated that with the momentum of the rise in crime Indianapolis broken and construction cranes dominating the downtown skyline with hundreds of millions of dollars in development investment underway, it was time to tackle one of the most vexing issues facing the city: improving Marion County’s education system.

”Today I commit this administration to that vision. I commit my third term to that risk,” he announced. ”And there is no better place for a mayor to find a vision for a city than in a classroom.”

Hogsett cited lagging test scores and outcomes as the impetus for his challenge to the community as a whole.

”Over 30% of Indianapolis third graders today do not read at grade level. Only 20% of Indianapolis eighth graders passed the iLearn math assessment. Less than half of our high school graduates enroll in some form of post-secondary educational opportunity,” said the mayor, asking the city join him to “make a commitment now that our schools will become the best schools in the world, that we will build a system of education worthy of the dreams our children hold, that we will make Indianapolis an education destination which is among the finest our country can possible provide.”

Newly sworn in north side City-County Councilor Brienne Delaney, whose pre-school son Jack held the Bible on which she took her oath, said she was surprised but pleased to hear of the mayor’s commitment to boosting public education in his final term.

“That was the first time I had heard the statistics that we were so far behind in Indianapolis in terms of our iLearn scores and so I’m really looking forward to see what kind of proposal he has on how we can do that because the schools have independently elected school boards,” she said. “My son is three years old and that does bring the perspective that education is really important to me and it matters where my son is going to go to school, making sure that he can ride his bike safely on the sidewalk is really important to me.”

Republican Minority Council Leader Brian Mowery of Franklin Township said Hogsett will need buy-in from suburban school districts if he hopes to raise the achievement levels of all Marion County students.

“We can’t just focus in on one area. Everybody has to have a seat at the table. That way we can have different diversity of opinion and thought process and get everyone around the table to make smart wise decisions,” said Mowery. ”I think there’s a lot to be learned from some of our suburban districts that have been excelling and exceeding the national standards and to try to bring that into IPS that’s how we can make this into being something successful.”

The mayor has the authority to establish charter schools but throughout Marion County districts are governed by boards elected by hyper-local constituencies while being beset by funding disparities.

A Hogsett advisor told FOX59/CBS4 that the mayor is likely to take on education enhancement the way he tackled criminal justice reform in 2016: appoint a point person, convene study groups and a task force, examine best practices and come back with a plan in a year.

Hogsett also faces a timetable this week to select the next IMPD chief to succeed Randall Taylor who is stepping aside as he recently announced the mayor is seeking “a new direction.”

Annually, the names of mayoral appointees are submitted to the City-County Council to be introduced at its first meeting of the new year which happens this year on Jan. 8.

That council agenda is typically published the previous Friday.