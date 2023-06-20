INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis added one more slain child to its running total of juvenile gun violence tally for 2023 while one southside mother said she came close overnight to planning her teen daughter’s funeral.

The Marion County Coroner identified Jeremiah Lewis, 15, as the teen found shot to death behind the wheel of a crashed SUV in the 2000 block of Lohr Drive Sunday morning.

Lewis is the 11th Indianapolis child gun homicide victim of 2023, though two other children accidentally shot themselves to death this year.

From 2018 through 2022, year-to-date, Indianapolis’ running homicide tally for juveniles ranged from a low of three to a high of eight.

In 2018, when the city’s overall homicide total was 75 on this date compared with 104 as of today, the City-County Council declared a gun violence and violent crime public health danger.

Mayor Joe Hogsett told FOX59 News this week that it’s time for Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine to consider declaring such a public health emergency for Indianapolis’ children.

“I think in many ways, whether explicitly or not, she’s already done that, but, to the extent that she could be more definitive in that regard, I would welcome that,” said Hogsett, who introduced an ordinance proposal before the Council last week to ban assault rifles, raise the legal purchase age of firearms, prohibit the concealed carry of guns and rollback permitless carry in Marion County.

”I think what we’re trying to do is create a consensus and momentum to get the guns off the streets,” he said, “particularly out of the hands of people who have no business possessing them, and when we, as a Council, articulate the City’s position, when Virginia Caine talks about it being a public health emergency and hazard, I think that creates momentum that helps us over in the legislature try to get the preemption overturned.”

Despite multiple interview requests over the last week, Dr. Caine has not made herself available to discuss the issue.

Any conversation along those lines can’t happen soon enough for Joni Sowell whose 16-year-old daughter was shot in the leg at Northwestway Park last night.

”Its scary. I don’t know what’s going on with this generation of kids where they feel like they have to go for a gun for things,” she said. “My daughter could be dead right now. I could be planning her funeral today.”

Sowell said her daughter was at the park with other teen girls when they began to feel uneasy.

”Her friends said there were too many boys involved, they were around, so they had to leave because they thought something was going to happen,” said Sowell. ”Apparently the boys got in the car and they did a circle. I don’t know if the girls felt like something was going to happen and they just take off running and then that’s when shots were fired.”

IMPD detectives recovered a gun at the crime scene and apprehended two teens, one 17, the other 15, driving a stolen car at 56th and Georgetown Road minutes later.

The younger teen is charged with battery with serious bodily injury while Arianna is resting at home, traumatized, her leg bandaged.

”Who’s getting shot these days? Its kids my daughter’s age. Its not even boys. Its females,” said Sowell, who is in training to become a school bus driver. ”Its sad because you’re an innocent bystander. Kids can’t even go to a park to hang out or whatever with having a fear now of being shot.”