INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor on Friday appointed state appeals court judge Derek Molter to the Indiana Supreme Court to replace Justice Steven David who retires this fall.

Gov. Eric Holcomb chose Molter, who became a judge on the state’s Court of Appeals in October 2021, from among three finalists selected in April by Indiana’s Judicial Nominating Commission. The Republican governor had 60 days to choose one finalist as David’s successor on the five-justice court.

In announcing his pick, Holcomb praised Molter as a “brilliant legal mind.”

“What also shines through very quickly is he is humble and caring and collaborative — three traits that I think will serve not just his career but our state well,” Holcomb said from the governor’s office at the Indiana Statehouse.

Holcomb chose Molter last year to serve on the state appeals court to replace retiring Judge James S. Kirsch. Prior to that, Molter had worked in private practice for more than a decade.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush announced last November that David would retire in the fall of 2022 after 12 years on the state’s highest court.

David was appointed by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2010 upon the retirement of Justice Ted Boehm, and he’s the court’s longest-serving current justice.

All of the high court’s justices were appointed by Republican governors. Molter is Holcomb’s second pick; He appointed Justice Christopher Goff in 2017.