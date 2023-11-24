INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb is calling on Hoosier businesses and residents to lower their flags this weekend in honor of the late Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady of the United States.

Per President Joe Biden’s orders, all flags are directed to be flown at half-staff over a course of five days — from sunrise on Saturday until sunset on Wednesday.

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, died at the age of 96 on Sunday. Jimmy Carter, 99, remains at home under hospice care. The couple celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary in June.

Rosalynn is survived by her four children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.