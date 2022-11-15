INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County in memory of Rex Early, a longtime Republican leader and former candidate for governor.

“Flags should be flown at half-staff sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County,” according to a release from the governor’s office. “Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.”

Early died Friday at the age of 88. He grew up in Vincennes and moved to Indianapolis after serving in the Marines. The Indiana University graduate was elected to the state legislature at the age of 28.

In the years that followed, he served as Indiana’s Republic Party Chairman and ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1996. His decades-long political career saw him serve as state chairman of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

In a statement released after Early’s death, Holcomb referred to him as the “Indiana Republican Party’s Iron Man.”