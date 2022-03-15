INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s election integrity bill is now the law of the land after getting Gov. Eric Holcomb’s signature.

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said the law “enhances security around absentee ballots, continues cybersecurity services for counties in order to protect the statewide voter registration system, and ensures by the next presidential election every Hoosier will cast a ballot on a voting machine with a paper audit trail.”

Voters will have to provide their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number when submitting an electronic request for an absentee ballot. Due to the pandemic, Indiana gave voters the option to request an absentee ballot for the first time in 2020.

The General Election saw an “unprecedented” number of absentee ballot applications; nearly 250,000 of them were submitted electronically, Sullivan said.

Additionally, machines that allow a paper trail will be delivered to Indiana counties before the next presidential election (2024). Sullivan said paper trails “boost voter confidence,” allow for stronger post-election audits and improve recounts.

The law also extends the current cybersecurity contract between the Secretary of State’s Office and Indiana counties to 2028. The office launched a statewide cybersecurity system in August 2019 to guard election infrastructure against cyberattacks.