INDIANAPOLIS — Holiday lights displays are coming six different recreation areas across Indiana this December.
According to a press release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Ouabache State Park, Mounds State Park, Lieber State Recreation Area, Spring Mill State Park, Starve Hollow State Recreation Area and Shakamak State Park will all display holiday lights in December.
Proceeds from the events will benefit Friends of Indiana State Parks. Friends of Indiana State Parks help execute projects to improve recreation areas across Indiana. More information on Friends of Indiana State Parks can be found here.
Here’s how you can see the lights at all six locations:
Ouabache State Park
Location: 4930 IN-201, Bluffton, Indiana
Dates: Dec. 1-31
Hours: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: $5 per vehicle, cash or check only
Details: Ouabache State Park is hosting its 10th annual Wonderland of Lights in Bluffton this winter. The drive-through lights show features more than 40 displays and is highlighted by a show that is synchronized with music at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower.
Mounds State Park
Location: 4306 Mounds Rd, Anderson, Indiana
Dates: Dec. 1-31
Hours: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 per vehicle, cash and credit cards accepted
Details: 60 lights displays will be spread throughout the park’s campgrounds. Buildings around the park will also be decorated.
Lieber State Recreation Area
Location: 1317 W Lieber Rd, Cloverdale, Indiana
Dates: Dec. 1-3 and 8-10
Hours: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cost: Donations encouraged
Details: Lights display is a drive-through and weaves through the park and campground.
Spring Mill State Park
Location: 3333 State Road 60 E, Mitchell, Indiana
Dates: Dec. 1-2
Hours: 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
Cost: $5, cash only
Details: Visitors can vote for the best holiday displays at the site. The winner of the competition gets two nights of free camping at the park in 2024.
Starve Hollow State Recreation Area
Location: 4345 S County Road 275 W, Vallonia, Indiana
Date: Dec. 9
Hours: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: $5 donation suggested
Details: Christmas in the Campground is a drive-through lights display that winds across recreation area grounds in Vallonia. The event will also feature holiday activities in the Forest Education Center, where patrons will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite campsites.
Shakamak State Park
Location: 6265 W State Road 48, Jasonville, Indiana
Date: Dec. 7-10
Hours: Evening hours not specified, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Cost: Not specified
Details: Holiday lights will be on display at Shakamak State Park for four days this December. On Dec. 9, the park will host a Breakfast with Santa event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.