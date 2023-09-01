INDIANAPOLIS – A holiday weekend means a different schedule for Indianapolis trash pickup next week.

According to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, there will be no residential trash pickup on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day.

“Reminder: Labor Day will cause a one-day delay in all trash related services. All routes will run one day behind for the entire week,” DPW reminded residents on social media.

DPW will run on a slide schedule instead next week.

It means customers who usually have their trash picked up on Monday will have it picked up on Tuesday instead. Those accustomed to Tuesday trash pickup will have it hauled away on Wednesday, etc.