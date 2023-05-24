HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari have a new addition to the park menus.

For the first time, alcohol is available inside the Santa Claus-based theme park.

Alcoholic beverages can be found at two locations. Plymouth on the Rocks, which will be located in the Thanksgiving section of the park, and Liki Tiki by the Wave in Splashin’ Safari.

The park lists rules and regulations for the new introduction, including limiting the number of beverages per transaction and the right to refuse service to guests for any reason.

You can find more details on the rules online.