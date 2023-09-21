HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s Mammoth water coaster took top honors at the 2023 Golden Ticket Awards Ceremony that was recently held at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

During the awards, it was also announced that three of the top five water park attractions in the world call Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari home. The Wildebeest and the Cheetah Chase earned second and fifth place, respectively.

“This is a huge achievement,” says President & CEO Matt Eckert. “We’re the self-declared Water Coaster Capital of the World, and it means the world to us to have community of industry fans agree.”

While Splashin’ Safari is closed for the season, Happy Halloween Weekends return this coming Saturday, September 23, and will run through October 29. New this year, the park has introduced the Twilight Ticket for Happy Halloween Weekends. At no additional cost, guests who purchase Pick Your Date Tickets online for Sundays during the event may enter the park the Saturday evening before their visit starting at 5 p.m. central time.

Happy Halloween Weekends includes all of the rides that guests love about Holiday World, plus new Halloween themed shows and attractions including Holidog’s 3-D adventure, Carnival Chaos, and a 12-acre corn maze plus hay ride.