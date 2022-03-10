INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Humanities is showcasing Hoosier filmmakers with original short films about the state’s waterways beginning in March.

The nine-city film tour will feature six short documentary films with a first stop in New Harmony on March 31 and will end in Richmond on June 22.

Photo courtesy of Indiana Humanities

The organization said the films are part of the “Unearthed” initiative, a multiyear environmental theme, and highlights stories from across the state and their diverse relationships with water.

“We’re excited to support these films that explore our relationships with Indiana’s waterways, as individuals and as communities,” says Megan Telligman, Indiana Humanities director of programs. “We hope this work sparks conversation about our understanding of the natural world and humanity’s legacy on our planet.”

Film topics range from improving the health of the Blue River to supporting the hellbender salamander habitat to the fading art of net making. Telligman adds that the films explore issues of access and conservation, as well as the unique cultures that spring up around Indiana’s waterways.

“We’re all connected to the environment around us,” said filmmaker John Klemme. “The stories of Indiana Waterways are a conduit to learn more about what’s happening in our own backyards and connect us to the community at large.”

Klemme’s film Land Val·ues, created with cinematographer Ben Massie, focuses on the Big Pine Creek Watershed which is “home to a large-scale case study that has demonstrated that our local farmers and farmland owners are having a positive effect on water quality.”

The Big Pine flows into the Wabash River which ultimately ends up in the Gulf of Mexico.

Klemme added, “it’s amazing to see how the efforts in our local area are having a much larger positive impact downstream.”

Filmmaker Hannah Lindgren said of her film The Net Makers, “My goal was to present an intimate portrait of individuals whose lives and livelihoods are strongly connected to two of the major waterways in our state. I wanted to capture the story behind a traditional art that is quickly being lost to time.”

The six short films included in the tour are The Net Makers by Hannah Lindgren, Hellbender in the Blue by Katelyn Calhoun, Land Val·ues by Johnny Klemme and Ben Massie, Cast Out by Will Wertz, Calumet: The Region’s River by Samuel Love and Raymar Brunson, and Water Scouts by Turner Fair and Anna Zanoni.

Screenings are free and open to the public. Indiana Humanities said that advance registration is requested, and a ticket does not guarantee a seat–seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please see additional information and a complete schedule below:

Doors will open 30 minutes prior to start time. Select events will also include a panel featuring the filmmakers prior to the screening. The films are recommended for viewers over the age of 12. Complimentary snacks and drinks will be offered at most locations, with beer available to those 21 and over courtesy Metazoa Brewing.

Attendees are encouraged to follow Indiana Humanities on social media at @INhumanities for details and visit the venue’s website to review COVID-19 protocols closer to the event date.

Thursday, March 31 | 6 p.m. Central New Harmony Atheneum, 401 Arthur St., New Harmony IN 47631 Register to attend for free at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/247355235167 Features filmmaker Q&A

Tuesday, April 5 | 6 p.m. Eastern Jefferson County Public Library, 420 W. Main St., Madison IN 47250 Register to attend for free at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/247355937267

Thursday, April 7 | Time TBD Taggart Amphitheatre (outdoor screening), 1856 Burdsal Pkwy., Indianapolis IN 46208 Register to attend for free at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/247357060627

Tuesday, April 19 | 6 p.m. Eastern Fowler Theatre, 111 E. 5th St., Fowler IN 47944 Register to attend for free at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/247358043567 Features filmmaker Q&A

Wednesday, April 20 | 6:30 p.m. Eastern Strand Theatre, 221 S. Main St., Kendallville IN 46755 Register to attend for free at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/247358444767

Friday, April 29 | 7 p.m. Central Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary IN 46403 Register to attend for free at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/247362737607 Features filmmaker Q&A

Wednesday, May 11 | 6:30 p.m. Eastern Harrison County Arts, 113 E. Beaver St., Corydon IN 47112 Register to attend for free at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/247363279227 Features filmmaker Q&A

Tuesday, May 17 | 6:30 p.m. Eastern Studebaker 112, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend IN 46601 Register to attend for free at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/247363870997

Tuesday, June 22 | 6:30 p.m. Eastern Richmond Art Museum, 350 Hub Etchison Pkwy., Richmond IN 47374 Register to attend for free at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/247364161867



To view the film tour trailer, visit www.IndianaHumanities.org/Films.