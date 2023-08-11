INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Fairgoers can celebrate their spirit for Hoosier Lottery Day on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Throughout the day visitors 18 and older with a lottery gate voucher will receive a free $1 Scratch-off while supplies last.

The vouchers are distributed upon entry to the Indiana State Fair and may be redeemed for a $1, $50 Frenzy Scratch-off at Hoosier Lottery Town or at the Hoosier Lottery trailer on State Fair Boulevard.

The Powerball, Mega Millions, Hoosier Lotto and Cash POP mascots will also be walking through the fairgrounds throughout the day.

Other festivities visitors can take part in:

Spin in the Fun Zone Visit Hoosier Lottery Town and purchase a $1 Hoosier Dreams Scratch-off for a chance to spin the wheel for prizes or win $500 instantly

Cash POP Happy Hour Six winners will win cash prizes ranging from $100 to $500 each day. The promotion will be from 5 to 6 p.m. and presales begin at 4 p.m.

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage An exciting lineup of music and entertainment will be featured throughout the state fair. Gin Blossoms is up for Saturday night.



Official rules and promotional details for the Hoosier Lottery are available on the promotional section of their website.