INDIANAPOLIS — Do you have a Powerball ticket that has not been claimed yet? Hoosier Lottery is looking for a ticket worth $50,000 that is set to expire later this month.

According to a news release from the Hoosier Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket that was purchased for the July 17 drawing at a GetGo station in Anderson. The $50,000 ticket matched four out of the five white balls for the drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for the July 17 drawing were 5-8-9-17-21 with a Powerball of 21. The release said the winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 16, 2024 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office, located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

The release said that all Hoosier Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.