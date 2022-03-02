INDIANAPOLIS — President Joe Biden delivered the first State of the Union address of his presidency on Tuesday evening.

Biden spent a significant portion of the speech focusing on the Russian invasion in Ukraine, as well as American manufacturing and healthcare costs.

Politicians representing Indiana both on the national and state level have been steadily responding to the president’s address, with some praising and others criticizing.

Reactions

Attorney General Todd Rokita:

“Joe Biden just finished spelling out a leftist agenda that is not only out of touch with Hoosier values but is an affront to those who cherish liberty. Biden’s first year in office has been marked by a dangerous open border, lawless mandates, and attacks on parents and students. As Indiana’s Attorney General, I’ve worked tirelessly to defend Hoosiers’ liberties against the attacks from the Left, fight back against Biden’s overreach, protect Indiana families from those within and outside of Indiana who try to infringe on our freedoms, and empower parents to do their most important job: raise their children according to their values.”

Sen. Todd Young (R):

“Tonight it was really encouraging to see Republicans and Democrats join together and send a clear message that the United States is united against Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine. We must let the world know that this type of behavior will never be tolerated. “At home, we have 40-year high inflation, a crisis at our border, high energy prices, and families struggling with the high cost of living. For the last year, Democrats haven’t focused on these issues. Instead, they’ve pushed far-left policies that are out of touch with the concerns of rank and file Hoosiers. “Instead of his partisan approach, I encourage the President of the United States to work with Republicans on real solutions to these genuine, everyday problems. One bipartisan step he can take right now is to help advance my U.S. Innovation and Competition Act to invest in emerging national security technologies and help us outcompete China. “Despite the numerous challenges we face, I do believe in this country and I believe in our people, and I’m going to keep fighting for the policies that will get us back on track.”

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R)

“It was important for America to hear from President Biden tonight regarding the ongoing invasion into Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The cornerstone of our Republic is freedom, which is why the United States and our allies must stand firm and protect the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine, and Putin’s actions must continue to be met with swift and severe consequences. “However, President Biden failed to address one of the most critical ways that the United States can weaken Putin’s hand, which is to end his Administration’s continued assault on American-made energy. Just one year ago, our country was energy independent and a net exporter of energy for the first time in 50 years. Now, under President Biden’s leadership, we have increased our daily dependence on Russian oil by 34 percent, sent gas prices sky-high, and increased heating bills during the winter months. With Russia’s economy dependent on energy production, it is critical that the Biden Administration puts America first, decreases our dependence on Russian oil, and stops providing Putin with the leverage he needs to continue in Ukraine. “Sadly, the State of the Union is marked by crisis after crisis. I am disappointed I didn’t hear more tonight from President Biden on what his administration, Speaker Pelosi, and Democrats in Washington, who control every lever of the federal government, plan to do to address the main issues facing every day Hoosiers. What is their plan to address America’s dependency to foreign oil? What is their plan to address inflation that continues to spiral out of control and shrink the paychecks of hardworking Hoosiers? What is their plan to address crime rates that continue to rise and threaten the safety of our communities, or the workforce crisis that is plaguing our nation? The President’s speech was largely just a rehash of the liberal policy wish list of far-left Democrats. Democrats in Washington need to step up to the plate and put aside their partisan agenda to work together with Republicans in Washington to advance commonsense policies and do what is best for America and best for Hoosiers.”

Rep. Andre Carson (D):

“Tonight, President Biden made it clear: Don’t bet against the American people. He laid out a plan to build a better America from the bottom up, create an economy that rewards work – not wealth, and strengthen America’s role in protecting democracy around the world. “I share the President’s vision, and I hope my fellow Hoosiers recognize how much he’s already proven his ability to get results for all Americans. In a little over a year since President Biden took office, we’ve enacted historic legislation like the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. We’re leading the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and working strategically with the international community to strongly rebuke Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine. “Many challenges are ahead, but I’m grateful for the steady, strong leadership we have in President Biden and Vice-President Harris. Through good times and bad, they’ve never lost faith in the American people, or our ability to achieve incredible things when we remain united. Their ascent from humble backgrounds to the Presidency and Vice-Presidency proves what’s possible in this country, and they demonstrate their commitment to paying that forward every day. I look forward to continuing to work with this administration to ensure equality, justice, and opportunity for all Hoosiers.”

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R)

“During his address to a nation in crisis, President Biden failed to offer real solutions that would get America back on the right track. As Hoosiers watch gas prices and grocery bills soar and threats escalate at home and abroad, Biden is doubling down on his radical agenda that prioritizes liberal political wins over results for the American people. “With Biden at the helm – America has been weakened, our prosperity has been stalled, our adversaries have been emboldened, and our values have been endangered. From his weak foreign policy doctrine to his war on American energy and obsession with big-government intervention, Americans are paying a steep price for the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer agenda. After over a year of broken promises and devastating consequences, I am once again calling on President Biden and Congressional Democrats to drop their out-of-touch schemes and work alongside Republicans to make our nation safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”

Indiana Democratic Party:

The Indiana Democratic Party, the organization that advocates for the future of Indiana and its families, today released the following statement by Chairman Mike Schmuhl after President Joe Biden concluded his first State of the Union Address to Americans across the nation and Hoosiers across Indiana: “President Joe Biden promised Americans from the start of his presidency that he would tell it straight and provide an opportunity for families to have a brighter future than they once had. And true to his word, President Biden was honest about this truth about the state of our nation: Families across our country have been struggling. The battle against COVID-19 has led to once-in-a-lifetime challenges for people of all ages, businesses, and schools in our communities. The American Rescue Plan and The Jobs Act are providing pathways to get us through these tough times, and the President – as well as Democrats – are committed to doing the work that’s necessary to create this better future. Indiana Democrats have been championing this approach across the state. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, cities like Indianapolis are ‘super-funding’ efforts to combat crime. Democrats are creating jobs, fully-funding the state’s regional economic development programs, revitalizing critical infrastructure systems, expanding broadband internet access, providing educators with pay raises, and funding public schools at levels not seen in over a decade. Democrats are delivering on the kitchen-table issues that matter most to people, and Democrats are ready to solve further challenges facing Hoosier families in all 92 counties in the months and years ahead. Now is the time to solve critical issues like inflation, and Democrats are set to answer this challenge once more. More than 56 economists have confirmed the Build Back Better Act and the COMPETES Act would combat inflation and drive down high costs for Hoosiers. Democrats are crisscrossing Indiana to sell this strong economic agenda, because while challenges still exist, Hoosiers families should have faith there are brighter, more prosperous days ahead – thanks to the work accomplished by President Joe Biden and Democrats.” Mike Schmuhl, Chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party