MUNCIE, Ind. — In its first round of results from the 2023 Hoosier Survey, officials with the Bowen Center for Public Affairs at Ball State University in Muncie provided data on Hoosiers’ beliefs on certain social issues, like marijuana use and abortion.

According to a news release from the center, the Hoosier Survey is an annual non-partisan public policy study issued by the Bowen Center for Public Affairs. This year’s survey consisted of 600 interviews with Indiana adults, age 18 or older.

“The Hoosier Survey is the only Indiana-specific survey in the state that examines Hoosiers’ opinions on a variety of national, state, and local issues,” Chad Kinsella, the director of the Bowen Center for Public Affairs and associate professor of political science at Ball State University, said in the release. “As we move through the 2024 Indiana legislative session, we are grateful to once again provide state lawmakers with an accurate look at the issues that matter the most to Hoosiers.”

According to the release, 54.2% of respondents said they believe that marijuana should be legal for personal use, while 32.2% said it should be legal for medicinal use. Officials said this mirrors the responses provided in last year’s survey.

The responses surrounding the subject of abortion were also similar to 2022’s survey. The release said that 31.3% of respondents said that abortion should be legal in most cases, while 27.8% said abortion should be legal in all cases. According to the survey, 27.2% of respondents said that abortion should be illegal in most cases while 10.3% responded by saying abortions should be illegal in all cases.

This comes after the state’s abortion ban went into effect in August 2023, according to previous reports by FOX59/CBS4.

“The results are very similar to last year’s results and echo election results in several red states such as Kentucky, Kansas, and Ohio,” Kinsella said in the releases. “There are a lot of independents and Republicans who may be populists, libertarians, and/or business Republicans who are not eager to support issues important to more religiously oriented conservatives.”

Other results from the 2023 Hoosier Survey, including Hoosier approval ratings for President Joe Biden, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, as well as respondents’ thoughts on election integrity and tax spending, will be released later this month.