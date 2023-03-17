INDIANAPOLIS — The luck of the Irish was not with central Indiana for a warm St. Patrick’s Day, but cold weather and even a few flurries didn’t stop folks from packing downtown bars early Friday morning.

”I didn’t expect it to make it a wash but I didn’t expect it to make it what it’s already been today,” said Jason Mugg, the owner of Nine Irish Brothers on Mass Ave. in downtown Indy.

The staff at Nine Irish Brothers has been preparing for this weekend for months. The bar closed early last night to open early Friday morning. The first customers were inside at 9 a.m. and they didn’t stop coming.

“It’s buys, it’s fun,” Mugg said. “It’s definitely a good time of year and we look forward to it every year but it makes for quite a busy day.”

One of Mugg’s biggest jobs? Making sure the bar doesn’t get over capacity and the fire marshal doesn’t shut them down.

”Making sure the customers are safe, employees are safe but at the same time trying to get everyone in and have fun,” Mugg said.

Even with cold temperatures and some snow flurries, folks were still lined up outside waiting to get in the packed bar.

Adam Moschell was patiently waiting in a full green suit when we asked him what he likes about St. Patrick’s Day.

”Lots of people getting out, being social, having fun,” Moschell said. “Usually, it’s a nice spring day but today not so much.”

The cold couldn’t stop the kilts either.

”It’s a little cold but it’s not too bad,” said Brian Thomas, as he waiting outside Nine Irish Brothers in the kilt he wears every year.

Nine Irish Brothers and bars across the area are ready for a full weekend of Irish fun.