INDIANAPOLIS — Players should check their Powerball tickets carefully as four winning tickets of $50,000 or more were sold in Indiana for Wednesday’s drawing.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the next drawing on Sept. 23 is $725 million which is the eighth highest in the game’s history.

One $150,000 winning Powerball with Power Play winning ticket was purchased at the Marathon Food Center off South Morton Street in Franklin.

The $50,000 tickets were purchased at the following locations:

40 Vape & Smoke, Inc., located on W. Washington Street in Indianapolis

Casey’s #2352 off Sheffield Avenue in Dyer

Casey’s #2580 off State Road 19 in Arcadia

Ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1 (800) 955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 20 are 16-27-59-62-63 with the Powerball of 23.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

The next drawing will be Saturday, Sept. 23 on FOX59 right after the 10 p.m. newscast.