INDIANAPOLIS — With prices as the pump showing no signs of leveling off, many Hoosiers are looking for ways to soften the financial blow by driving less.

“I have a long driving trip that I want to take but not currently with the gas prices the way they are,” said Indianapolis resident Pat Lawler. “I was going to go to Maine and drive down the east coast to Florida because I have friends and family along the way, but I’m not going to do that yet.”

“I’m combining everything and making sure I do everything in one trip,” said Lorraine Smith.

According to Indy Gas Prices, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Indianapolis was $4.24 on Tuesday. On Monday, the average price was $4.13 and one week ago the average was $3.62. One year ago, the same average was $2.73.

The pain at the pump is being felt across the nation. John Batista, a California resident who is in Indianapolis for a conference, said he just purchases a used Tesla to offset skyrocketing gas prices.

“My entire family, we’re actually taking turns using it to do what we normally would have done with our regular gasoline vehicle,” Batista said.

IndyGo is currently making a social media push to reach Indianapolis drivers and offer relief at the pump.

“We do want people to know that we are here to be able to provide relief if they want to take us up on it,” said IndyGo spokesperson Carrie Black. “Save some money on gas and leave the driving to us.”

Black said IndyGo’s fuel prices are locked in for the whole year, so the current surge in prices is not affecting IndyGo’s budget or pricing for riders. Single rides are currently priced at $1.75, including a two-hour transfer. Riders can also purchase a day pass for $4. For those needing more frequent rides, anyone using IndyGo’s MyKey fare system can get unlimited rides for a week for $15.75.

“That’s maybe 3 and a half gallons of gas,” said Black. “So, depending on what type of car you drive, how far can you really get on 3 and a half gallons of gas?”

Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, said the surging gas prices come at a difficult time as more companies are taking steps to bring more employees back to the office. More Indiana workers getting back into the routine of daily commutes are up against record high expenses.

“This is going to factor in, I think, to their decision making as to what they expect out of their employees as far as being in the office or the employer’s facility versus working remotely,” Brinegar said. “Whether to have staff return to the office and incur the commuting cost with the higher gas prices, or whether to remain remote or some hybrid situation.”

Since the gas prices have escalated so quickly, Brinegar expects many companies to start having conversations soon about exploring more “work from home” options as a way for employees to save money at the pump.

“There is certainly likely to be communication between employees and employers as to what the work situation is going to be going forward,” he said.

AAA also has several tips to increase the fuel efficiency of your vehicle. You can find those maintenance and driving suggestions here.