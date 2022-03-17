HOPE, Ind. — A Hope man is under arrest after he attacked his girlfriend’s car with a machete and ended up in a two-hour standoff with police.

According to Matthew Tallent, the Town Mashal of Hope, the incident occurred Thursday afternoon on Vine Drive. Officers were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance and found the man — identified as Isaac Stenneski — armed with a machete outside.





Police said Stenneski shattered the windows of his girlfriend’s car and slashed the tires with his machete.

The standoff lasted for over two hours before officers caught Stenneski not paying attention and shot him with less-than-lethal bean bag rounds, Tallent said. Stenneski was then taken to the Bartholomew County Jail where he faces charges of destruction of property, intimidation and resisting arrest.