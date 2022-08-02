INDIANAPOLIS — A bill on a near-total ban of abortion in Indiana reached the House Courts and Criminal Code committee on Tuesday.

While the majority of the hearing will be comprised of public testimony both for and against the passing of Senate Bill 1, the hearing began with the committee passing Amendment 25.

The amendment brings several changes to SB1, including:

“Lethal fetal anomaly” addition: “Lethal fetal anomaly” has been added to the list of exceptions to the abortion ban. A “lethal fetal anomaly” is a situation in which a fetus is expected to die before or shortly after birth. This is added to previous list of exceptions that includes rape, incest and the mother’s health.

Definition of mother’s health: The definition of mother’s health has been changed “to prevent a substantial permanent impairment of the life or physical health of the pregnant woman.” The bill previously only covered to impairment of the woman’s life.

Deadlines in rape and incest exception: The amendment adopts a 10-week post-fertilization deadline for any rape or incest survivor, regardless of age. It eliminates the previous deadline of 12 weeks for a person under 16 and 8 weeks for a person 16 years and older.

Affidavit removal: Under the amendment, there no longer needs to be a notarized affidavit in cases of rape and abortion.

Attorney general provision: The provision has been removed that would permit the state attorney general to to prosecute crimes (abortion in this case) if the local county prosecutor refused to.

The House Ways and Means Committee also met on Tuesday to discuss a bill centered on a fund that would set aside $45 million for programs designed to support working Hoosier families.

The full House is expected to meet at 5:30 p.m.