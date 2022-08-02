INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana House lawmakers will meet Tuesday to discuss a Senate plan to create a new fund.

Last week, the Senate approved SB2 in a 46-1 vote. The measure would establish the Hoosier Families First Fund, appropriating $45 million from the state general fund for fiscal year 2023.

The fund can go to the Department of Child Services, Family and Social Services Administration, Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to fund existing programs and new programs for certain purposes.

The measure also increases the amount of the adjusted gross income tax credit that those eligible to claim the federal adoption tax credit can claim.

The bill made it through the Senate with few changes. The single amendment added would have the state compare Medicaid reimbursement rates to the surrounding states.

The House Ways and Means Committee is set to take testimony on the legislation, propose amendments and then vote on it.