CARMEL, Ind. — Several men have been arrested for burglarizing a home in Carmel.

The Carmel Police Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Dublin Dr. on Monday evening on a report of a burglary. During the investigation, officers determined that an entry was made and valuables were taken from the home.

The suspects were charged with Burglary to a Dwelling, a Level 4 Felony:

Danny Mosqueda, 36, of Houston, TX

Bairon Camacho Ruiz, 26, of Houston, TX

Alvaro Gamboa, 57, of Houston, TX

The three men were located at a traffic stop at 2:15 p.m. and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Anyone with information can contact CPD at 317-571-2500.