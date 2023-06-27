GREENWOOD, Ind. – It’s day two of recovery for those impacted by the Sunday tornadoes. Roof’s torn to shreds, collapsed buildings, fallen trees and powerlines.

Its leaving many Hoosiers’ looking to professionals for guidance on what to do next.

“We have pictures of gutters that are destroyed, siding that’s just cracked, roofs that are hit,” said Aaron Christy, founder of Indy Roof Company.

Hail up to the size of a softball and wind gusts up to 115 mph slammed Johnson County.

“The guy’s dock was in our front yard and everything was crazy. The persons car a couple doors down was pulled out of the driveway and out here,” said homeowner, Amy McCall.

McCall says her son saw the tornado headed in their direction. She says they now have to find a place to live for a month.

“We are gonna have to have a new roof. The back part of the roof was taken off and this front section,” said McCall.

“So we do still have a ceiling but there are poles coming down into the house so there are places you can see light.”

McCall, like many others, is working with insurance and roofing companies to get the repairs done.

“The biggest thing about hail, most of the time, it is not going to cause an immediate leak,” said Christy.

Christy said untreated damage from hail can cut your roof’s life expectancy in half. That’s why a professional should assess your property and see if you should file a claim.

“Make sure that you are taking photos of the damage. If you are removing debris and putting it out on the street take photos of that,” said State Farm Spokesperson, Heather Paul.

“That will help that claims adjuster see what you have been able to do.”

State Farm has received more than 1,400 claims in the last two days. Paul says there is one thing people often forget.

“If you are buying a tarp for tree removal, or something like that, keep your receipts because those may be things that are reimbursable depending on your policy,” said Paul.

With the influx of claims, insurance companies are asking customers to be patient. Especially if you have significant damage to your home the process could take longer than expected.