INDIANAPOLIS — A longtime public servant who has grown that legacy for nearly 40 years in Marion County. That’s how those who worked with Deputy John Durm describe him.

There is a memorial to Deputy Durm set up outside the Community Justice Center along with his transportation van located at 675 Justice Way.

That took shape after Deputy Durm’s body was escorted from Eskenazi Hospital, through downtown Indianapolis, to the Marion County Coroner’s Office, where a guard is now posted 24-7.

Durm, 61, served 38 years with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office served as a detention deputy. According to Sheriff Kerry Forestal, his wife also works at the jail and has two sons serving in the military overseas. His other son started working as a detention deputy to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“John’s just a good guy, he really was,” Forestal said. “I mean, 38 years. You can’t give that much law enforcement to your community and it not have meant something. And to pass it on to his family, and his brothers. I mean, there’s law enforcement all across his family.”

Durm died after being attacked by an inmate he was transporting from Eskenazi Hospital to the Criminal Justice Center.

Durm’s death is the third line-of-duty death of an officer in Indiana in less than two weeks.

Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith was hit and killed by a suspect vehicle while pursuing a stolen vehicle. Tell City Police Department Sgt. Heather Glenn was shot and killed by a Perry County Memorial Hospital suspect.

Funeral arrangements for Durm are still being finalized and FOX59/CBS4 will bring you the details as they become available.