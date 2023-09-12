FISHERS, Ind. — The Hamilton Southeastern Board of School Trustees will accept the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Yvonne Stokes at a special meeting tomorrow morning.

According to the special board meeting agenda, the school board is set to accept Stokes’ resignation and separation agreement during the meeting before then appointing Dr. Matt Kegley as the interim superintendent.

Dr. Yvonne Stokes was appointed as the district’s superintendent in July of 2021, replacing Dr. Allan Bourff.

At this time, the Hamilton Southeastern School Corporation has not commented on what led to the resignation.

The special meeting is scheduled for 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning. It will be live-streamed and can be viewed on their website here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.