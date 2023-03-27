SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The identity of human remains found near Chrisney have been positively identified as Donald Westfall Jr., a Spencer County man had been missing since 2018.

On Saturday, two hunters were searching for deer shed antlers in the area of US 231 near 1000 North when they came across what they believed were human bones, according to Indiana State Police.

Officers say the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office initially received a 911 call and are now assisting Indiana State Police with the investigation.

Law enforcement officials say it is too early to determine the manner of Westfall Jr’s passing. Police, the sheriff’s office and anthropologists are still investigating this case. 14

“Now for many of you, this has been a long time coming,” said Sgt. Robbie Lambert. “It’s been 1,723 days to be exact. I do want to tell you that we, and law enforcement, did not forget about Mr. Westfall.”

Westfall Jr was only 40 years old when he went missing five years ago. You can watch Indiana State Police’s full press conference in the video player above.