INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters from across the world and members of the community will take to the steps of Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday to honor the 342 members of the Fire Department of the City of New York who lost their life during 9/11.

Each climber will honor an FDNY firefighter by climbing or walking the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

It’s a way to remember those lives lost and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice on September 11th, 2001. Every participant will receive a photo ID of one of the fallen heroes from that day.

Onsite registration begins at 9 a.m. and opening ceremonies beginning at 1 p.m. The climb will start shortly after.

All of the money raised will provide direct support to the FDNY counseling services unit, members of the FDNY, their families and other programs supporting the families.

“It is a very emotional event to see the serpentine a lot of all those individuals climbing,” said

Ron Siarnicki, executive director of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, said, “It makes you think about the aspects of being a firefighter; what it takes physically, mentally, and most importantly, the elements of being well trained and having the right tools and equipment to do the job.”

One of the men and women firefighters are doing this for is Captain Mark Rapp, a retired IFD firefighter and member of Indiana Task Force 1. Rapp passed away last month from cancer. IFD said the cancer complications were a result of his response to the twin towers in New York city on 9/11.

“The whole intent is to remember and pay tribute and honor to those individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice and service to their community,” Siarnicki said.