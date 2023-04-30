INDIANAPOLIS — Hurry! Hurry! Hurry!

A winning Powerball ticket purchased in October of 2022 will expire on Monday, May 1, 2023.

The $50,000 ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on May 1, 2023 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

The winning Powerball numbers are: 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and was purchased in Evansville at Circle H Food Mart located at 2912 Lincoln Ave.

All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. The Hoosier Lottery customer service can be reached at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.